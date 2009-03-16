March Madness At Tnr

Dear Denizens of the Plank,

It's time again for the official TNR March Madness pool, your opportunity to go bracket-to-bracket with, well, some of us. To join, set up a cbssports.com account here, click this link to join the pool, and then sign in using the password: Password52.

Scoring is as follows:

First Round game winners: 1 point

Second Round game winners: 2 points

Sweet 16 game winners: 4 points

Elite 8 game winners: 6 points

Final Four game winners: 8 points

National Champion: 10 points

(Ties will be broken with predicted final scores for the championship game. Price Is Right rules do not apply.)