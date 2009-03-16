Tnr Slideshow: Gridiron Gang

When Barack Obama respectfully declined an invitation to the Gridiron Club's 2009 dinner--citing an interference with his daughters' spring break--he became the first president since Grover Cleveland to skip his first Gridiron Dinner in office. The Gridiron Club's annual bash is probably the only night in Washington where press and pols dress up in white tie and mingle for songs, skits, and comedic roasts. To remind Obama what he'll be missing, in today's TNR slideshow we compile memorable clips and quotes from previous Gridiron Dinners.

-- Elizabeth Sher