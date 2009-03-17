Fear The Reaper

Is it not just a little creepy that the latest generation of armed Air Force drones is known as the Reaper?

Today's NYT front-pager about our reliance on drones in Afghanistan and Pakistan is quite interesting, although it doesn't delve into the tough question of whether the fury our ongoing campaign of drone attacks are fomenting within Pakistan's tribal areas are worth their military benefit. I tend to think they are worth it, at least for now. But there may come a time when the calculus tips the other way and it'd be interesting to hear informed experts talk about where that tipping point might be and how to avoid it.

P.S. Meanwhile, Iran is ramping up its own drone program. Coming soon: Drone dogfights! (In the future, Maverick and Iceman will be sitting in trailers using joysticks.)

