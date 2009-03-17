Massachusetts Miracle--or Catastrophe?

The Institute for America's Future is out with a new report on health care reform in Massachusetts. I've only had time to glance at it, but, upon that immediate inspection, I see that the Institute has found both successes and failures.

The big success is the expansion of insurance coverage; Today, less than 3 percent of state residents have no insurance, less than in any other state. The big failure is the inability to control costs, as a virtual oligopoly of providers and insurers continue to pass along some of the nation's highest medical bills.

Given this reality, the report suggests that reforming health care at the national level must include additional steps, starting with the creation of a public insurance plan into which anybody can enroll. A well-designed public plan would, among other things, help control costs.

I'm still withholding definitive judgment on Massachusetts until I have the time to take a closer look at it. But, based on everything I've heard and read, the Institute's conclusion sounds about right.

