Tnr Slideshow: Money Talks

Today, George W. Bush will hit the lecture circuit for the first time since leaving Washington, following in a long tradition of ex-presidents and vice presidents making the big bucks once out of the Oval Office. The former president is slated to speak this afternoon before a private business audience of 1,500 at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in Canada, which, according to Politico's Mike Allen, marks the first of ten speeches already lined up for this year in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The Seattle PI is reporting that W. will receive $150,000 for each speech plus "private jet transportation or first class for a party of four." Check out today's TNR slideshow to see Bush and other presidents and vice presidents on the circuit.

--Amanda Silverman

Photo courtesy of www.latimes.com.