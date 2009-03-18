Today At Tnr (march 18, 2009)

-
Barack's Battle Over Health Care Reform: How The President Overcame Internal Opposition To His Ambitious Agenda, by Jonathan Cohn
-
Is Union Leader Randi Weingarten A True Educational Reformer Or Just A Shill For Obstructionist Teachers? by Andrew J. Rotherham and Richard Whitmire
-
Pressuring Khartoum Without Going To War: The Latest Missive In TNR's Roundtable On Darfur, by Alex de Waal, Richard Just, Andrew Natsios, Eric Reeves, Elizabeth Rubin, and Alan Wolfe
-
Bravo, President Sarkozy, For Deciding To Rejoin NATO's Military Command, by Bernard-Henri Levy
-
TNRtv: A Creative Solution For How Obama Can Give AIG Their Bonuses, Fix Their Toxic Assets, And Save Taxpayer Money, by Noam Scheiber
-
Shame The Bastards: A Feisty Proposal To Keep Executive Pay in Check, by Pepper D. Culpepper
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.