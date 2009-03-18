Khamenei Dot Com

That's right, the Supreme Leader now has a website. The unexpectedly slick site provides all the tools you'll need to become an Islamic Revolution insider: There's a "Moon Sightings report," list of Hajj rites, a travel album--even a FAQ. (But no evidence of a Twitter feed, alas.)

Most colorfully, Khamenei answers dozens of questions about Islamic law. Here's a sampling:

Q: A car’s tires crushed a cat’s dead body in the street. If tires become najis with the cat’s blood, do they become pure by going on street asphalt immediately after crushing the body?

A: If tires become najis, they do not become pure just by moving on the street paved with asphalt.



Q: During the menstrual period is a woman allowed to dye her hair with henna? And is the use of an artificial dye for the same purpose allowed?

A: It is permissible, yet disliked.

Q: What is the ruling on billiards. What is your opinion respecting it?

A: If it is played with betting, leads to moral or social corruptions or entails association with a haram practice as per shar`, it is impermissible.

Q: Is it permissible to kill a group of insects (like ants) with insecticides if they cause some harmful effects in the house?

A: It is not a problem.

Q: After reciting the formula of the permanent marriage contract, if it appears that the wife was not virgin, is the contract void? Is there a need to recite the divorce formula?

A: By itself, the said defect does not entail revoking the marriage contract.

Q: Is it permissible to do hypnosis?

A: There is no objection to it if it is done out of a sensible motive, with the consent of the person to be hypnotized, without considerable harmful effect on the body and it is not associated with any h?aram act.

