W. Speaks!

Bush gave his first post-presidential buckraking performance, speaking to a group of Canadian businessmen in Calgary. According to this Politico account, he vowed to say nothing negative about Obama:



"There's plenty of critics in the arena," Bush told a crowd in Calgary, Canada. “I think it's time for the ex-president to tap dance off the stage and let the current president have a go at solving the world's problems. If he wants my help and I agree with him, I'll give it.”



Bush might want to share this advice with Dick Cheney. Meanwhile, when Bush wasn't expressing noble sentiments, he was doing his usual butchery of the English language. From the AP write-up of the speech, here's what Bush had to say about his plans for his memoir:

"I'm going to put people in my place, so when the history of this administration is written at least there's an authoritarian voice saying exactly what happened."

At least I think that was a slip-up.

Update: In the Politico article, the second quote renders "authoritarian" as "authoritative." I'll try to find audio of the speech and figure out who has it right.