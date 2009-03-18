Gregg: I Was For Reconciliation Before I Was Against It

Senator Judd Gregg is outraged that the Obama Administration would even consider using the reconciliation process. During reconciliation, of course, filibusters are not possible, making it possible to move major pieces of legislation with a simple majority vote.

As Gregg just told the Washington Post,

That would be the Chicago approach to governing: Strong-arm it through. You're talking about the exact opposite of bipartisan. You're talking about running over the minority, putting them in cement and throwing them in the Chicago River.

Whew, tough words there. It's a good thing Gregg has been so consistent in his opposition to such use of reconciliation--that he never supported such a move back when he was in charge of the Budget Commitee and Republicans controlled the Senate.

Er...