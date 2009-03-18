Chris Hill Vs. The 'a--holes'





I've just posted a web story on the interesting fight brewing over Obama's pick to be Iraq ambassador. Here's the top:

Although Barack Obama has had plenty of domestic fights with Republicans over everything from earmarks to his stimulus plan, when it comes to his foreign policy, partisan politics have been relatively quiet. No longer. A cadre of Senate Republicans are now trying to bring down Obama's pick for ambassador to Iraq, Chris Hill. But because the GOP is less interested in how Hill might handle Iraq than in venting grievances about his personality, and his role directing the Bush administration's North Korea policy, their surprise offensive appears to be stalling. Obama will get his choice. And, for reasons I'll explain, Richard Holbrooke's influence over Obama's foreign policy will expand another notch.

--Michael Crowley

