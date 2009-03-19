Today At Tnr (march 19, 2009)

- Beware The Pitchforks: Forget The GOP. Obama Should Be More Worried About An Angry Public. by Walter Shapiro
- On Duke Hatred And Homophobia, by Seyward Darby
- Republican Senators Are STEAMED About AIG Bonuses Now. But Check Out What They Said Last Month. by Suzy Khimm
- A Mountain Out Of A Chris Hill: Why The Republicans' First Big Political Fight Over Obama's Foreign Policy Is Doomed, by Michael Crowley
- Populism Is An Entirely Appropriate Reaction To The Decisions That Have Run Our Economy Into The Ground, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- Hypocrites, Chickens**ts, A Heated Debate On The Massachusetts Miracle, And Much More On THE TREATMENT, by Jonathan Cohn
- The Inside Story Of Health Care Reform's Near-Death Experience, by Jonathan Cohn
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.