I promise I'll have something to say about Seyward's very smart piece on Duke hatred and homophobia, but, in the meantime, I think it's worth noting that Fox News has a new hero. Just check out the headline Fox News's website slapped on an innocuous AP story about Obama's tournament bracket:

Duke Coach to Obama: Worry About the Economy, Not NCAA Picks

Maybe K can guest-host for Glenn Beck some time. (H/t T.M.)

--Jason Zengerle