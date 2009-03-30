Instead Of Cutting Smoking, We Cut The Stimulus. Ugh.

Harold Pollack is a public health policy researcher at the University of Chicago's School of Social Service Administration, where he is faculty chair of the Center for Health Administration Studies. He is a regular contributor to The Treatment.

By any measure, helping smokers quit remains the most powerful and economical measure to prevent avoidable death and illness in the U.S. As part of the stimulus debate, I and others proposed greater investments in smoking cessation services. House versions included $75,000,000 for these key services.

Sadly, but predictably, Senate critics derided these measures and essentially stripped them from the final package. This oversimplifies a bit. Some such services could be funded within the $1 billion prevention and wellness fund that did reach the President’s desk. Still, it speaks volumes about the interest group politics of American health policy that most of the modest sum proposed for prevention was silently stripped from the stimulus package, even as billions of dollars were (justifiably) added for medical services and for NIH cancer research.

Such outcomes speak equally loud about the selective attention span of ideological combatants across the political spectrum who claim to support prevention and population health, but who often fail to step up when the votes most count or when the boring work needs to be done.