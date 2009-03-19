Response: Massachusetts Reform Is Not A Model.

Diane Archer is co-president of the Health Care for All Project, which is run by the Institute for America's Future. She's also the author of a report, about the results of health reforms in Massachusetts, that I criticized a few days ago. We asked her to respond and she has. Diane is also the founder and past president of the Center for Medicare Rights, where she got a close-up look at how American health insurance works. So it's worth taking her arguments seriously. --Jonathan Cohn

Jonathan Cohn's post "Massachusetts Miracle--Or Catastrophe?" argues that the information in my recent report on Massachusetts reform is correct but its framing is too negative, adding that he is "a glass-half-full kind of guy."

Well, I'm a glass half full kind of gal, who has never let the perfect be the enemy of the good. But, I'm not interested in throwing good money after bad. As I see it, the Massachusetts plan is not only not a glass half full, it is a glass with enormous cracks that enables all we pour into it to seep out.

Massachusetts chose not to tackle the major cracks in our health care system: out-of-control health care costs and inadequate insurance coverage. Rather, Massachusetts decided to try to fill the leaky glass by making it easier for people to get health insurance.