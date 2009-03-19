Should Larry Kudlow Go To Prison?

Yes, I know, being a supply-side loving blowhard isn't a crime, but burning currency is. From the U.S. Code:

Sec. 333. Mutilation of national bank obligations Whoever mutilates, cuts, defaces, disfigures, or perforates, or unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, or Federal Reserve bank, or the Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.

But, with only a six-month max sentence, Kudlow still should be out of the pokey in time to run for the Senate.

--Jason Zengerle

