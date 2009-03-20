Today At Tnr (march 20, 2009)

-
Obama Vs. Marx: Hint--One Of Them Is Not A Socialist, by Alan Wolfe
-
Is There A Way For Obama To Withhold Those AIG Bonuses Without Further Destroying The Financial System? by Sahil Mahtani
-
‘Duplicity' Has Clive Owen And Julia Roberts As Conniving Spy/Lovers. What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Well..., by Christopher Orr
-
Is Massachusetts A Model For National Health Care Reform, Or An ‘Unaffordable, Unsustainable, Unacceptable' Failure? by Jonathan Cohn and Diane Archer
-
TNRtv: Is Obama Jeopardizing His Whole Environmental Agenda By Rushing Cap-And-Trade? by Bradford Plumer
-
Beware The Pitchforks: Forget The GOP--Obama Should Be More Worried About An Angry Public, by Walter Shapiro
-
Geithner's Mistake: Do The AIG Bonuses Really Deserve The Full Watergate Treatment? by Noam Scheiber
