The Mob, Forming

By

    No one's crying for the AIG Financial Products people, obviously. But this stuff seems like it has the potential to get very ugly. I think Obama needs to step in and ratchet things down before it does.

    Also, it would be pretty despicable if Cuomo releases the names:

    The New York attorney general, Andrew M. Cuomo, said on Thursday that A.I.G. had handed over a list with the names of the bonus recipients. But he did not release the list. “We are aware of the security concerns of A.I.G. employees,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement, “and we will be sensitive to those issues by doing a risk assessment before releasing any individual’s name.”

    --Noam Scheiber 

