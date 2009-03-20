New Deficit Numbers Are Out. Time To Panic?

The Congressional Budget Office has just published its new projections. And, thanks to the economic downturn, the news is not good.

President Obama and his advisers had suggested their budget outline would stabilize the government's finances, returning overalld deficits to around 3 percent of GDP within five years. Instead, says CBO, deficits would never dip below 4 percent. And they would reach 5 percent by the end of the decade.

Here's the Associated Press report. We'll hear more from the administraiton over the course of the day.

In the meantime, here are the questions to ask: