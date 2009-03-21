Today At Tnr (march 21, 2009)

- How Lincoln Won The War--And Why He's Our Country's Greatest Argument Against Despair In Dark Times, by Drew Gilpin Faust
- Why It's Time For The White House To Unleash Larry Summers, Its Genius-In-Residence, by Noam Scheiber
- Will Our New Special Envoy To Darfur Change Our Policies There? by Barron YoungSmith
- What The Ozone Scare Can--And Can't--Teach Us About Finding A Solution For Climate Change, by Bradford Plumer
- 'Duplicity' Has Clive Owen And Julia Roberts As Conniving Spy/Lovers. What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Well..., by Christopher Orr
- Despite The Republican Talking Points, There's A Difference Between Obama And Marx: One Of Them's Not A Socialist, by Alan Wolfe
- Obama's Odd Drug Control Plan: Appoint Qualified People, by Harold Pollack
