How Not To Spend It

This is not a query many Americans are asking themselves. And I'd bet it's not one that not many Brits are asking themselves either. Moreover, most of the Russians, the Arabs, the Indians and even the Chinese who had become virtual expatriates in London due to high-flying business in the City have now decamped and gone home. The economy in the U.K. is worse than ours, much worse. And, as you know, the sun rarely shines. So why does the Financial Times publish a lavish (no, lush) supplement called "How To Spend It" every week?