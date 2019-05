Fans of The Wire know that large sections of Baltimore's urban core are filled with boarded-up rowhouses. They've been an intractable problem since the city emptied out in the 1970s, so now the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts is asking for creative recommendations. Download this stock image, alter it however you like, and upload it to Flickr. You can see the results here.

Oh, and for a neat article about other efforts to reimagine vacant urban space, click here.



--Clay Risen