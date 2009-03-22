Bank Plan Jitters

I'm inclined to agree with Noam about the Obama bank plan when he says:

On the one hand, I'm a little concerned about the approach, and I don't completely understand how it's supposed to work. On the other hand, I'm willing to give it a chance and to concede there may be a logic to it I'm not yet seeing but will see down the road.

That said, didn't a lot of smart people feel the same way about invading Iraq? I myself was troubled by the apparent lack of planning for the postwar occupation, but figured that surely the Bush team wouldn't just storm into a foreign country without a clear idea of what would happen next....

--Michael Crowley

