Hillary's New Press Man

I'm reliably told that PJ Crowley, yet another familiar name from the Center for American Progress (and no relation to yours truly), is in line to become the State Department's assistant secretary for public affairs (pending Senate confirmation). Though he's got a whopping 28 years of experience in press at the Pentagon and the NSC, Crowley won't be handling the daily briefings, which are still being conducted by Bush-era holdover Robert Wood.



Crowley's arrival was welcomed by two State-watchers with whom I spoke, both of whom cited some recent rough moments for Foggy Bottom's public relations machine, including the embarassment over that botched reset button (the exact blame for which still hasn't been pinned....).

--Michael Crowley

