Jindal's Secret Plan To Get Palin Out Of The Picture

Readers no doubt recall that in his televised address last month, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal singled out for ridicule stimulus dollars slated for "volcano monitoring." If you must, you may consider these subsequent developments to be coincidences:

One can almost hear the diabolical laughter of the boyish Jindal pealing off the walls of the gubernatorial rotunda: That one was only a warning, Sarah. Mount Spurr is next.

--Christopher Orr

