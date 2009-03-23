Kenneth Rogoff On Geithner's Bank Plan

What to make of the Treasury Department's latest bid to save the banks? We asked Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard professor and former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, for his thoughts.

I'm still digesting the plan, and I think it looks pretty much like what they discussed a couple weeks ago. It's a piece of the larger set of initiatives, all of which aren't enough to get credit flowing again.

The whole administration strategy seems to involve shoveling money to the financial system in the most opaque way possible. It's sort of an end-around Congress--both through plans such as this and also the Fed initiatives. The Fed initiatives involve all sorts of loan guarantees and various kinds of subsidies, and the Fed does not mark-to-market the way they're telling everyone else to. So, it's hard to know.

The administration also has the vision that somehow the big problem is that there's a mispricing of what are fundamentally fine assets, and that if the government just takes them off the hands of the private sector, it's win-win: The private sector gets cash, and the government will make a lot more than it paid. But I think we're way past that. And it's also a problem that the recession has gotten so deep that there are a lot of kinds of assets on the banks' balance sheets that are going to cause trouble.