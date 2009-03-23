Should We Finesse One Of Reform's Thorniest Issues?

They describe their differences with others--say, for example, me--with admirable concision: "The disagreement over the potential uses of the public plan to rein in system costs could not be more profound. Our vision would not use the public plan's potential market power over provider payment."

In my view, the public plan's bargaining power over providers is a feature rather than a bug. If insurers can't match that, that's a strike against private coverage rather than an argument against the public plan. Sure, cost control through government monopsony raises genuine concerns. So does every other cost control measure in the real world. Per dollar of reduced spending, I wager that the resulting distortions would be less burdensome, less intrusive, and more inefficient than those likely to result from private actors cutting costs in other ways.

Yet the ultimate merits may be beside the point. Nichols and Bertko's constrained public plan would have weaker tools to control costs, but it would still provide many important benefits to patients and to the entire healthcare system. It would provide a backstop for chronically-ill people who feel badly-served by private coverage. It would provide a benchmark competitor for private plans. It would provide an organizational structure for key health system innovations.

Most important, it might actually exist, which makes it far superior to some excellent alternative that dies in Congress for lack of a half-dozen critical votes. Moreover, health reform won't end with the passage of any single bill. Congress could always step in and fix the program later. They will probably have to, if as I fully expect, this self-constrained public plan structure proves too weak for effective cost control.

Medicare Part D provides a useful guide. On the technical merits, the legislation which created the Medicare prescription drug benefit was terrible. In a blatant giveaway to big Pharma, Medicare was barred from negotiating reasonable deals for itself and its covered population. The program spent huge sums while failing to protect individuals against catastrophic medical expenses. Provisions such as the "donut hole" made no sense in terms of established insurance principles. In a longer view, however, this benefit was sorely needed. Its defects can be remedied. Indeed the policy itself created strong pressures to do exactly that, for instance to cut public expenditures through harder bargains with drug makers.

A similar process would likely take hold were Congress to enact a public plan. If medical costs continue to rise, every public payer will bargain more aggressively on services and on price. Political bargains struck today can buy time for providers and private insurers. They cannot halt this basic process or bind a fiscally-desperate future Congress from unpacking the most powerful tools close at-hand.

Nichols and Bertko's "Modest proposal" is not my favorite policy. And it's not without its political and policy dangers. Their preferred public plan will cost more than it otherwise would, and may thus attract scorn from the Congressional Budget Office. Absent hard bargaining over price, the public sector may turn to more annoying, less powerful cost containment measures that could undermine public support. Of more immediate relevance, there is no guarantee that insurers or others who oppose an expansive public plan would sign on to anything less. They understand the logic of incrementalism as well as I do.

Still, if that's what it takes to get this deal done, I guess I am for it.

--Harold Pollack