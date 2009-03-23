Slideshow: No Man's Land

Over the past six months, the U.S. military has increasingly relied on unmanned aircraft like the Raven surveillance drone and the MQ-1 Predator, seen here, to step up its attacks on al-Qaeda and Taliban forces along the Afghan-Pakistani border. Since August, when President Bush stopped asking Pakistan's permission to attack within its borders, the Los Angeles Times reports there have been at least 38 CIA-led drone attacks in the region.

In today's TNR slideshow, we provide a glimpse of the new war of the drones.

--Alexander Wolf

