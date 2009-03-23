A Tnr March Madness Update

As The New York Times points out, the results of this weekend's NCAA games were rather predictable--giving bloodless number crunchers and establishmentarians (including yours truly) a leg up in TNR's March Madness challenge. Reader Justin Rowinsky is now in first place, immediately ahead of David Crockett and commenter adaglas. The most dramatic rise and fall was Clay Risen's. Once a juggernaut, he's now stalled seventh from last.

Click here for a full list of the current standings, and check back with us as the Madness continues. --Barron YoungSmith