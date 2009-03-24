Today At Tnr (march 24, 2009)

- The Shah of Venezuela: Why We Have To Take Hugo Chavez Seriously, by Enrique Krauze
- How Geithner's Bank Plan Could Actually Work, by Noam Scheiber
- Cap And Fade: The Administration's Little-Discussed Environmental Bind, by William Galston
- Is The NAACP's Relevance Fading? We Think Not. by Julian Bond and Benjamin Todd Jealous
- How Much Should Progressives Be Willing To Compromise On Health Care Reform? by Harold Pollack
- The Geithner Disaster: How The Treasury Secretary Is Undermining Obama's Entire Economic Agenda, by John B. Judis
- How Ehud Barak May Resurrect His Career, Destroy His Party, And Save His Country This Week, by Shmuel Rosner
