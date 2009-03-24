Is The Naacp's Relevance Fading? They Think Not, I Still Think So

Julian Bond and Benjamin Jealous claim that my criticism of the modern NAACP is mistaken in my writing that discrimination today is "elusive." They present a list of assorted facts, such as that black people have been more likely to have subprime housing loans.

However, neither this nor the other cases Bond and Jealous present are clear and indisputed cases of discrimination. All are ones in which reasonable people have disagreed that bias against people because of the color of their skin is the reason for the phenomenon in question.

"We could list volumes of statistics that reveal a nation still racked with discrimination and disparity," Bond and Jealous write. More properly, however, they are referring not to discrimination but to disparity.

There are those given to pointing to a problem that affects black people to a greater extent than white people and proposing that this must necessarily indicate racism of some kind, with a corollary implication that anyone claiming otherwise is either naive or a racist themselves. This is a shopworn, melodramatic debate team trick--a rhetorically effective oversimplification of a complex reality.