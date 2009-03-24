Bankers Delight

Simon Johnson is a professor at MIT Sloan School of Management and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He is co-founder of the global economy website, BaselineScenario.com.



The administration’s media rollout of the Geithner Plan was as meticulously coordinated as a Super Bowl Sunday. In future courses for doctors of spin, there will be a special session on the administration's dogged attempt to get everyone together and work every segment of its increasingly fragmented viewership. Calls were even made to economic bloggers to “give Tim a chance.”

But economics is a much tougher business than football. A big market jump on Monday is not victory, and you don’t get to go home after breaking the record for collective charisma points earned in a 24-hour period. Instead, you start to face the difficult and more technical questions (which don’t always fit the format of Sunday talk shows). Is there really a master plan? Something consistent with the administration’s principles could look like this:

1. Announce the toxic assets purchase plan.