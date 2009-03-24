What's The Plan, Afghanistan?

AP:



Obama: US will 'stay on the offensive' in Afghanistan

Okay, great. But as opposed to what--sitting around and waiting to be attacked? This comes on the heels of Obama's statement on "60 Minutes" that the U.S. is looking for an "exit strategy," which was treated as minor news. Well, of course we want an exit strategy. The question is: What is it? Or rather, what constitutes conditions that allow us to leave Afghanistan. So far, none of this sounds much like a clearer strategic plan than George W. Bush had for the country. Hopefully we'll get more meat when Obama gives his Afghanistan speech, reportedly this Friday.

--Michael Crowley

