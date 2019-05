This will surprise no regular Treatment reader, I know, but President Obama is currently conducting a superb seminar on the economics of health care--and why getting health care costs under control is the key to our fiscal future.

I don't always agree with Obama on health policy. (See "Individual mandates, 2008 campaign debate.") But it's very reassuring to hear the president speak so confidently, and astutely, about the problems of our health care system.

--Jonathan Cohn