'diversity' Is Great--when Done Right

Since it's become known that I was (and am) a supporter of Barack Obama, as indicated in this magazine as well as elsewhere, it has been increasingly asked here and there just why I am so often included on lists of "black conservatives."

One reason is that my think tank, the Manhattan Institute, is a free-market, and thus conservative, one. However, they are a bigger tent than is often known - I am not the only Democrat connected with them.

Another reason is a sense that to have anything snippy to say about hiphop makes you conservative, apparently. But that would make quite a few black people right wingers who would never dream of pulling the lever for a Republican.

But then, I also attracted the conservative label early on when I first started writing for the media, because of my opinion that racial preferences in universities are obsolete. I understand why they were urgent in the sixties and seventies. But the question is when you end them. Many think this would only be when race no longer "matters," as it is often put, in America at all. I disagree, for reasons I outlined in Losing the Race and elsewhere. Class preferences? Yes--applied across races. Race preferences alone? It no longer makes sense.