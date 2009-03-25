Today At Tnr (march 25, 2009)

Obama Back In Control: How Barack Came Out On Top After The Most Challenging Week Of His Presidency, by Walter Shapiro

Why Is Orrin Hatch Stealthily Becoming One Of Health Care's Most Important Senate Champions? by Suzy Khimm

In A New Exhibition, Pierre Bonnard Makes The Commonplace Ecstatic, by Jed Perl

Stay Classy-ish: A Farewell Salute To Curt Schilling, The Ron Burgundy Of Baseball, by Jason Gay

What'll Happen Now That Congress Gets To Play Budget-Maker? by Jonathan Cohn

Capping Carbon: The Economic Case For Acting Quickly, by Michael A. Livermore