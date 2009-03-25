Today At Tnr (march 25, 2009)

-
Obama Back In Control: How Barack Came Out On Top After The Most Challenging Week Of His Presidency, by Walter Shapiro
-
Why Is Orrin Hatch Stealthily Becoming One Of Health Care's Most Important Senate Champions? by Suzy Khimm
-
In A New Exhibition, Pierre Bonnard Makes The Commonplace Ecstatic, by Jed Perl
-
Stay Classy-ish: A Farewell Salute To Curt Schilling, The Ron Burgundy Of Baseball, by Jason Gay
-
What'll Happen Now That Congress Gets To Play Budget-Maker? by Jonathan Cohn
-
Capping Carbon: The Economic Case For Acting Quickly, by Michael A. Livermore
-
The Ideas That Keep Hugo Chavez In Power--And Their Disastrous Consequences, by Enrique Krauze
