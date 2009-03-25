Slideshow: Complicated Bliss





Today at TNR, Jed Perl reviews Pierre Bonnard: The Late Interiors, currently on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The exhibition focuses on Bonnard's paintings of the inside of his house in the village of Le Cannet, where he lived for the eight years leading up to his death in 1947. Perl suggests that the show "is about Bonnard's ability to make the commonplace ecstatic."

In today's TNR slideshow, we bring you images from the exhibition.



--Alexander Wolf



The French Window (Morning at Le Cannet), 1932

2008 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris