Me Talk Prettier

A quick update to my post yesterday about the inept subtitling on the DVD release of the moody Swedish vampire film Let the Right One In: Thanks to the online uproar, the distributor has agreed that all further copies of the DVD manufactured will use the earlier, more accurate theatrical subtitles. There are no exchanges, and I'd assume copies of the old version of the disc will take some time to work their way through the system. But the new version will be recognizable because in the technical specs on the back it'll state “SUBTITLES: ENGLISH (Theatrical), SPANISH.” Chalk one up for fan outrage.

--Christopher Orr

