Someone Please Downsize Nancy Grace

Full disclosure: I hate CNN et al's obsession with missing kids, murdered mommies, shark attacks, other tear-jerking, fear-mongering stories that, while tragic, really seem more the purview of local news. I also find CNN host Nancy Grace unbearable, and not just for the high-minded reasons Jason scrupulously detailed a few years back. So I am predisposed to find anything that appears on her show about one of these subjects extremely objectionable.

That said, Grace's latest on-air prosecution of Casey Anthony, the 23-year-old Florida woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter Caylee, is out-of-bounds even by the snarling host's hang-'em-all standards.

Via Radar online, Grace has obtained photographs of Casey Anthony dressed like a casino waitress (read: scantily) and running wild at a friend's 2006 Halloween party. There is beer-drinking, bumping-and-grinding, girl-on-girl kissing, and all other manner of tasteless misbehavior. Grace, stunned by what a lewd, hard-partying piece of trash these pics reveal Casey to be, asserts: "I don't know if a jury will ever see them, but I find them highly probative--in other words, they prove a lot about how the 'tot mom' felt about rearing her child--her child that is now dead!"

Now, I have no idea whether Casey Anthony is a piece of Florida white trash--or if she in fact killed her daughter. But I am pretty sure that a 20-year-old girl being caught on film doing tacky things while dressed in a tacky Halloween costume doesn't prove squat about much. A twenty-year-old girl is barely more than a kid herself (in this society, at least), and I'm not sure exactly what's "probative" about Casey's leaving her then 14-month-old toddler with a grandparent or babysitter and heading out to blow off a little steam on Halloween of all nights. For all we know, Casey had spent the entire day meticulously piecing together some complicated Tinkerbell costume for an afternoon trick-or-treat marathon with Caylee.