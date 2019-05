I'm told the senator from Kansas just issued a 30-minute Senate floor denunciation of Obama's nominee to be Iraq ambassador. Apparently Brownback will prevent Hill's confirmation by unanimous consent, meaning that Harry Reid needs to find time in the Senate's packed schedule for a drawn-out vote. Which leads one depressed Democratic foreign-policy aide to write:

He’s not giving any ground. It looks our Embassy in Baghdad will remain vacant through Easter and beyond.

--Michael Crowley