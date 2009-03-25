John Hope Franklin, one of America's leading historians and a pioneer among African-American academics, has died. Among his many, many great books, I highly recommend his last, Mirror to America, a memoir focusing on his struggle against campus segregation, both as a student and a professor.



--Clay Risen

P.S.: It occured to me as I was walking home that Franklin was also among the last of the heroic generation of mid-century liberal historians, among them C. Vann Woodward, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., Richard Hofstadter, and Daniel Boorstin (who grew up near Franklin in Tulsa, Okla.).