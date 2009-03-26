Today At Tnr (thursday March 26, 2009)

-
Unions To The Rescue: How A Proud Free-Trader Justifies Supporting The Employee Free Choice Act, by Jagdish Bhagwati
-
Hey, Didn't The Lawmakers Who Lashed Out At Corporate Execs Also Take Big Money From Them? You Bet! by Dave Jamieson
-
A Guide To The Lesser-Known Think Tanks Of Washington, by Yoni Brenner
-
Why The Conversation Over Our Financial Future Is So Poisoned, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
Please CNN, Deliver Us From Nancy Grace! by Michelle Cottle
-
Remembering France During Its Golden Post-Revolutionary Years, by David A. Bell
-
Why Is Orrin Hatch Stealthily Becoming One Of Health Care's Most Important Senate Champions? by Suzy Khimm
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.