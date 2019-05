…You decide: I’m on my home from work tonight and pass a youngish guy (probably late 20s/early 30s) dressed casually (either a blazer or a leather jacket and what looked like jeans). As I pass him, he says into his cell phone: “I’m walking back from a bar--they had a renewable energy happy hour…”

This, in a nutshell, is life in Washington.

--Noam Scheiber