Bill Kristol's Next Act

As post-Bush conservatives search for a new direction, Bill Kristol has teamed up with Robert Kagan to form a new think tank, The Foreign Policy Initiative. Here are their stated principles:

continued U.S. engagement--diplomatic, economic, and military—in the world and rejection of policies that would lead us down the path to isolationism;

robust support for America’s democratic allies and opposition to rogue regimes that threaten American interests;

the human rights of those oppressed by their governments, and U.S. leadership in working to spread political and economic freedom;

a strong military with the defense budget needed to ensure that America is ready to confront the threats of the 21st century;

international economic engagement as a key element of U.S. foreign policy in this time of great economic dislocation.

Their small staff also includes the former Coalition spokesman in Iraq, Dan Senor, and Jamie Fly, a former director for counterproliferation at the Bush NSC. They're kicking off with an event next week on Afghanistan strategy featuring--who else?--John McCain.

--Michael Crowley