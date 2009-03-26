Something Wild

Word of the troubles plaguing director Spike Jonze's adaptation of Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are (from a script co-written by Dave Eggers) has been popping up regularly, well, pretty much since the news first broke that Jonze was adapting it. But the film now has a release date (October) and a trailer that, I have to say, may on its own be more entertaining than any film I've seen in a theater yet this year (I recommend watching it full-screen, if able):





This could be a glorious success or a glorious failure. But it's hard to see how it fails to be glorious.

--Christopher Orr

