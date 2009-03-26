How To Argue About Homosexuality

By casting the ordinary defense of normative Christian doctrine about homosexual relations as though it were a sort of mental illness, the pro-SSM [same-sex marriage --DL] side engages the issue not in a fair-minded discussion and debate about legitimate issues related to gay marriage and the normalization of homosexuality in our society, but as an ideological war to be won by any means necessary. Any critique of the pro-SSM side is to be treated as a sign of pathology. As a short-term rhetorical strategy, it's probably smart, given that most of the news media already agree with it. But walling yourself off in an ideological bubble, where you make no effort to try to understand why your opponents believe what they believe, and to try to grasp if they have a point, is neither fair, nor honorable, nor, in the long term, wise.

I'm sorry, Rod, but it was I who tried to engage you in a "fair-minded discussion and debate about legitimate issues related to gay marriage and the normalization of homosexuality in our society." And you've now responded by charging me with waging an "ideological war by any means necessary." So who really resides inside an "ideological bubble," and which one of us has chosen to wall himself off from discussion and debate?



Now, in the interest of furthering this discussion and debate, I'll return to two points that Rod made in his original response.

First, he appealed to scripture and tradition:

Sex, especially homosexuality, is a big deal because how one comes down on those related questions has a lot to do with how you view the authority of Scripture and Tradition. There's a reason why the churches today are breaking apart over homosexuality, and it has to do with the plain fact that there can be no compromise on this issue, as it goes to the heart of how believers understand ourselves, our relationship to God, and to the nature of truth. This stuff matters. It matters a lot. If you are a gay person, you know how much it matters to you. Why should anybody be surprised that it matters to traditional Christians, and for reasons that go far beyond any supposed anti-gay animus? Trads believe we do not have the right to ignore the clear and continuing teaching of Scripture and the Church because it strikes our contemporaries in this post-Christian society as correct. If you think about it, what's really surprising is not that people like us object, but that intelligent folks among us believe that the case for the licitness of homosexuality, which is something accepted pretty much only in the West, and even then it's controversial (in the US) outside of cultural elite circles, is so natural and obvious that 2,000 years of Christian moral tradition should be obviated without a fuss.

I predicted in my original post that Rod would make this move, and I also explained why I think it's inadequate. Among many other things, Christian scripture and tradition affirm the legitimacy of slavery, claim that the Jews are cursed for killing Jesus, and assert that one must give away all of one's belongings and even learn to hate one's own family before following Christ. These are just a few of the matters on which contemporary Christians, including orthodox Christians like Rod, feel quite comfortable breaking with, or explaining away, scripture and tradition. And it's a good thing, too, because it shows that they're willing to think for themselves about important moral issues and to use their minds to separate out what is enduringly true in scripture and tradition from the unexamined prejudices that shape and distort everything touched by human hands, very much including received religious norms, practices, and beliefs. The issue, then, is to determine why so many contemporary Christians have decided that the teaching on homosexuality -- but not the teachings on slavery, Jews, and the most stringent requirements of becoming a disciple of Christ -- deserves to be preserved. This is as close as Rod comes to providing an explanation of this decision:

If homosexuality is legitimized -- as distinct from being tolerated, which I generally support -- then it represents the culmination of the sexual revolution, the goal of which was to make individual desire the sole legitimate arbiter in defining sexual truth. It is to lock in, and, on a legal front, to codify, a purely contractual, nihilistic view of human sexuality. I believe this would be a profound distortion of what it means to be fully human.

There's a lot -- including a lot of questionable assumptions -- packed into these three sentences. To begin with, did the sexual revolution (i.e., the cluster of changes in sexual mores that began in the mid-1960s) really have a "goal"? Where did this goal come from? Who were its authors? Were its aims determined at a meeting at some point in the early 1960s -- in, perhaps, 1963, "between the end of the Chatterley ban / And the Beatles' first LP"? And how were its resolutions imposed on so many millions of people, not only in the U.S. but around the civilized world? I'm afraid I don't understand how this could have worked. (I'm not simply being facetious here: I really don't understand how otherwise thoughtful people can endorse accounts of historical change as simplistic and conspiratorial as this one, which is accepted by pretty much everyone on the social conservative right.)