Obama, Afghanistan And Nato

Obama is announcing his new AfPak plan right now. It includes another 4,000 U.S. troops and a stepped-up development and foreign assistance effort, but conspicuously lacks any new commitment from our NATO allies. They may love Obama on the continent but apparently they're ready to let Afghanistan become our problem.

Yes, Obama still plans to ask for more help at the upcoming NATO summit. Although to hear some people tell it, the size and multi-national nature of our coalition over there has often made management wildly inefficient....

--Michael Crowley

