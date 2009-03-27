Our Other Drug Addiction

Reason #35870 for why, despite knowning plenty of people who have been helped by antidepressant and antianxiety meds, I remain uneasy about this nation's rush to medicate its populace--and most particularly its children--into happiness and submission. (I've written repeatedly about this over the years but am, frankly, too lazy to comb through the archives on a sunny Friday.)

Yes, lots of suffering is alleviated by psychopharmacology. (I myself would almost certainly benefit from a good Prozac script.) But, as with so many things, Americans just can't seem to control ourselves once a magic pill appears on the scene, and we invariably overdo it.

--Michelle Cottle