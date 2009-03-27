Given Time, Diligence And Guts (of Andrew Cuomo), We Will Finally Know What Was Hidden From Us About Aig

A very informative story by Mary Williams Walsh in the Times, "Inquiry Asks Why A.I.G. Paid Banks," illumines the dark part of the tale. Lots of financial institutions were hung out to dry and millions of individuals, too. But Goldman, JP Morgan Chase and Merrill Lynch were rescued, as well as four of the biggest European banks, including U.B.S., specialist in helping American taxpayers evade their taxes.

We would know nothing about this without Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General of New York. And there are 25 members of the House who are also doing due diligence.