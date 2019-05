A postscript to "Don't f___ with Israel."

Now that it has been established that Iran has thrust itself into the wars being fought against Israel by Hamas and Hezbollah there is no question about there being a justified causus belli. Iran is integral to their aggressions.

Of course, Iran can take up President Obama's offer to engage diplomatically. Or it won't. That's my guess: it won't. But, then, the consequences are very clear. Watch the sky, Dr. A'jad.