Norm Coleman's Charmed Life

Several weeks ago, I wrote a column about Norm Coleman's curiously overlooked legal troubles.It had about the same effect as my columns usually do. Since it came out, Mike Allen reported, "The next RNC chairman will be Norm Coleman, after he loses his recount fight and big donors see Michael Steele’s March numbers."

Today, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune has obtained more corroborating testimony for the executive who claims he was ordered to funnell $100,000 of company money through an intermediary to Norm Coleman's wife. If it keeps getting worse for Coleman he may find himself nominated for president.

--Jonathan Chait

